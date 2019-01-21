Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

The Estonian Centre of Eastern Partnership (ECEAP), part of the EU's Eastern Partnership (EaP) has allocated €88,000, aimed at supporting independent media in Ukraine.

Funding for the project has been signed off by foreign minister Sven Mikser (SDE) and covers the ECEAP's project period, from 1 January to 30 June 2020.

The aim of the project is to strengthen local media in Ukrainian regions, facilitating the fair and balanced coverage of reforms there, it is reported by BNS.

The funding is in line with the 2010 regulation "Terms and Procedure of Granting Development and Humanitarian Aid" and the 2018 proposal from the foreign ministry's Deputy Secretary General for External Economic and Development Cooperation, it is reported.

Issues facing the Ukrainian media at present include transparency of ownership, as well as the seizure of the broadcasting infrastructure by pro-Kremlin forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

