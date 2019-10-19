Estonia to allocate €675,000 to international humanitarian organizations

Estonia is allocating a total of €675,000 to support the activities of international humanitarian organizations this year.

The state is to give the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) €75,000 for activities in Ukraine, €50,000 for activities in Afghanistan, €50,000 for activities in Mali and €50,000 for activities in Libya, it appears from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' document register.

It will also allocate €100,000 to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in support of the office's activity next year. Another €100,000 will be given by the state to the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Estonia will give €20,000 to the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team, €100,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross, €50,000 to the World Health Organizatin (WHO), and €80,000 to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The money will be allocated from the ministry's development and humanitarian aid fund for 2019.

-

