ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia to allocate €675,000 to international humanitarian organizations ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
A UNHCR tent in a camp near the Iraqi city of Mosul.
A UNHCR tent in a camp near the Iraqi city of Mosul. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Estonia is allocating a total of €675,000 to support the activities of international humanitarian organizations this year.

The state is to give the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) €75,000 for activities in Ukraine, €50,000 for activities in Afghanistan, €50,000 for activities in Mali and €50,000 for activities in Libya, it appears from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' document register.

It will also allocate €100,000 to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in support of the office's activity next year. Another €100,000 will be given by the state to the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Estonia will give €20,000 to the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team, €100,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross, €50,000 to the World Health Organizatin (WHO), and €80,000 to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The money will be allocated from the ministry's development and humanitarian aid fund for 2019.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairswhohumanitarian aidunrwaunhcrcerfun ochaicrcundac


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:02

Teachers shocked by closed-mindedness of new kindergarten curriculum

12:40

Analyst: May take decades to see positive natural population growth

11:43

Estonia to allocate €675,000 to international humanitarian organizations

10:51

Elron September passenger numbers reach record high

18.10

Economic minister sends national energy, climate plan for approvals round

18.10

Estonian pig farms free of African swine fever for two years

18.10

Snap exercise Okas visited by representatives from NATO MNC NE

18.10

Ratas at European Council: EU goal must be welfare, clean environment

18.10

Kristiina Raud: Why is LGBT+ so special?

18.10

Paperless trial system to be postponed

18.10

Marju Lauristin: Social Democrats need new point of focus

18.10

Foreign Minister regrets blocking of European Union accession talks

18.10

Janek Mäggi steps down from Centre Party board

18.10

Money laundering data bureau to check major real estate firms

18.10

Turkish Embassy in Tallinn under additional surveillance by police

18.10

October party ratings: Estonia 200 gaining on SDE, Reform maintains lead

18.10

Elering to increase gas prices in 2020

18.10

Estonia to tax international digital companies in three years

18.10

New Brexit deal announced, AK breaks down possible scenarios going forward

18.10

Rae Municipal Council agrees to sell property outside Tallinn to IKEA

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: