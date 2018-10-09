news

Estonia to allocate over €800,000 to international organisations

News
BNS
Estonia is to allocate €150,000 to UNICEF next year.
Estonia is to allocate €150,000 to UNICEF next year.
News

Estonia is to allocate a total of €810,000 to support the activities of various international organisations next year.

Estonia is to allocate €75,000 next year to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), €150,000 to UNICEF, and €60,000 to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), it appears from a document published in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' document register.

Estonia is also to support the United Nations Girls' Education Initiative (UNGEI) with €30,000, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women with €80,000 and the UN Peacebuilding Fund with €75,000.

Altogether €30,000 will be allocated next year to support the activities of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict (SRSG-SVC), €50,000 to the UN Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict and €30,000 to the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

Estonia has allocated €20,000 to the UN Voluntary Fund for Indigenous Peoples (UNVFIP), €5,000 to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and €40,000 to the global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International.

The state will also support the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) with €50,000, the Digital Defenders Partnership with €50,000, the WTO's Doha Development Agenda Global Trust Fund (DDAGTF) with €20,000, the WTO's Enhanced Integrated Framework for Least Developed Countries with €15,000, and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) with €30,000.

The money will be allocated from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' development and humanitarian aid fund for this year.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsunited nationsworld health organization







Polling station.

How does the electoral system in Estonia work?

With two elections happening in Estonia next spring, at the national level in March followed by European elections in May, questions about how the system works and who can vote are inevitable. The electoral system in Estonia is not especially complicated, and similar to those of many other European nations. However it is radically different from those in the UK or US for instance, so let's take an overview, focusing primarily on the general election to the Riigikogu.



