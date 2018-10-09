Estonia to allocate over €800,000 to international organisations

Estonia is to allocate a total of €810,000 to support the activities of various international organisations next year.

Estonia is to allocate €75,000 next year to support the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), €150,000 to UNICEF, and €60,000 to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), it appears from a document published in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' document register.

Estonia is also to support the United Nations Girls' Education Initiative (UNGEI) with €30,000, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women with €80,000 and the UN Peacebuilding Fund with €75,000.

Altogether €30,000 will be allocated next year to support the activities of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict (SRSG-SVC), €50,000 to the UN Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict and €30,000 to the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

Estonia has allocated €20,000 to the UN Voluntary Fund for Indigenous Peoples (UNVFIP), €5,000 to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and €40,000 to the global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International.

The state will also support the European Endowment for Democracy (EED) with €50,000, the Digital Defenders Partnership with €50,000, the WTO's Doha Development Agenda Global Trust Fund (DDAGTF) with €20,000, the WTO's Enhanced Integrated Framework for Least Developed Countries with €15,000, and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) with €30,000.

The money will be allocated from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' development and humanitarian aid fund for this year.

