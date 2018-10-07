Prime minister: Supporting Africa essential to keeping migration in check

Supporting Africa's countries is the only sustainable way to keep people from leaving their homes and falling for human traffickers, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said in Bamako on Friday.

Ratas said that supporting African countries in their efforts to strengthen public order, keeping to human rights, building up their economies and creating jobs is the only sustainable way to keep people from leaving their homes.

"Estonia will gladly share its experience in e-governing with Mali and all countries of the African Union to help them build up their economies and create jobs for young people," the prime minister said at a meeting with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali.

Ratas added that supporting the people of Mali and helping them establish a safe living environment and to provide the perspective of a better future at home is important to Estonia.

At the end of last year Ratas signed a memorandum of mutual understanding with the African Union on the development of e-governance. Representatives of Mali have visited Estonia several times to familiarise with the possibilities of e-government.

This year Estonia has so far provided more than €50,000 to Mali through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Estonia has contributed nearly €4.7 million to the development of Africa through the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund and other development and humanitarian aid projects.

