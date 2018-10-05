news

Prime minister, EDF commander travelling to Mali to meet Estonian troops ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
ESTPLA-26 on the way to Mali, August 2018
ESTPLA-26 on the way to Mali, August 2018 Source: mil.ee
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and the commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Gen. Riho Terras are travelling to Mali on Friday, where they will familiarise with the work of the Estonian military personnel deployed there.

They are scheduled to meet with Mali's president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on Friday. They will also meet with Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga, leaders of the local United Nations stabilisation mission MINUSMA and UN force commander Lt. Gen. Dennis Gyllensporre.

Ratas and Terras will also meet with a special representative of the UN Secretary-General as well the commander of the local EU training mission.

Prime minister to familiarise with work of EDF personnel deployed to Mali

According to a Friday press release, there are currently three EDF staff officers deployed to the UN MINUSMA mission, and another four instructors and staff officers are deployed to the EU training mission. There is also an Estonian expert in Mali working as an advisor on human rights and gender equality as part of the EU's civilian EUCAP Sahel mission.

On Saturday Ratas and Terras will familiarise with the work of EDF personnel currently deployed to French-led counterinsurgency operation Barkhane. Barkhane is a 4,500-strong mission that Estonia joined earlier this year following a request by the French in January.

As of August this year 48 Estonian troops are deployed to the Gao military camp in Northern Mali. Their tasks include defending the base, patrolling its surroundings, and ensuring rapid response in case of danger. The objective of Barkhane is to support the governments of the Sahel countries (Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad) in their fight against Islamic terrorists and to prevent illegal migration and human trafficking.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri ratasriho terrasestonian defence forcesfrancemalioperation barkhane


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:53

Prime minister, EDF commander travelling to Mali to meet Estonian troops

04.10

Overview: Where coalition parties' next round of protection money is going

04.10

Estonia supports UK, Netherlands informing about cyber-attacks

04.10

Seeder: Second pension pillar should be made voluntary, then abolished

04.10

Former US ambassador to Estonia speaks out about reasons for stepping down

04.10

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

04.10

Prosecutor sees no problem with high number of wiretaps, lawyers disagree

04.10

Foreign service discussions may soon include trade promotion as well

FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.10

Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected

04.10

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

04.10

Central bank governor: FSA played central role in Danske investigation

03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

03.10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

03.10

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

02.10

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

Opinion
01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

Culture
2019 Elections
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Ratas disagrees with coalition partner, says second pillar to remain

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) disagrees with Pro Patria chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, who floated the idea on Thursday to make mandatory payments into Estonia's second pillar pension fund voluntary, and eventually abolish it completely. Any such step would make a tax hike inevitable, Ratas argued.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
18:01

State to allot funds to e-Residency from multiple ministry budget lines

17:24

Tartu, Narva, Kuressaare in running for European Capital of Culture 2024

16:47

Swedbank: Inflation in Estonia to slow to 3% in 2019

15:40

No explosives found on St. Petersburg-Tallinn bus following bomb threat

14:42

Thursday evening Nordica flight to Oslo turns back due to technical failure

13:36

Estonian pharmacies: Finnish e-prescriptions won't lead to medical tourism

12:06

Gallery, video: Song Festival arch renovations in full swing

11:10

Number of tourists up year over year in August

10:39

Prosecutor suspects state registers employees of corruption

10:15

Turku Book Fair begins on Friday, featuring Estonian centennial theme

09:55

September consumer price index remains unchanged compared to previous month

09:09

Ratas disagrees with coalition partner, says second pillar to remain

08:53

Prime minister, EDF commander travelling to Mali to meet Estonian troops

04.10

Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected

04.10

Overview: Where coalition parties' next round of protection money is going

04.10

Estonia supports UK, Netherlands informing about cyber-attacks

04.10

Seeder: Second pension pillar should be made voluntary, then abolished

04.10

Former US ambassador to Estonia speaks out about reasons for stepping down

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

04.10

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: