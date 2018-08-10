news

Gallery: Estonian platoon enters service in Mali ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ESTPLA-26 enters service in Mali.
Open gallery
26 photos
Photo: ESTPLA-26 enters service in Mali. Author: mil.ee
News

Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) infantry platoon ESPLA-26, which deployed from Estonia early Monday morning, entered service under the French-led anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane this week.

Upon meeting with the arriving unit, Col. Jean de Monicault, commander of the Gao military base, pinned the badge of the French Foreign Legion to the shoulder of Maj. Kristjan Karist, head of the Estonian contingent, emphasising a close bond between the two respective forces, the Headquarters of the EDF said in a press release on Friday.

"There are people of many different nationalities serving in the Foreign Legion, so I know that the Estonians will assimilate into our routines quickly," Monicault said.

The primary objective of the Estonian contingent is to achieve combat readiness in order to fulfil the duties assigned to it. In order to settle into the local environment and conditions as smoothly as possible, the Estonian troops are working closely together with French soldiers.

Estonian and French soldiers will jointly man checkpoints and patrol the vicinity of the military base. ESTPLA-26 is expected to achieve full combat readiness later this month.

This spring, the Riigikogu gave a mandate to the EDF to deploy a platoon-sized infantry unit to Mali to support the French-led Operation Barkhane, which is aimed at supporting and combating extremism, illegal migration and human trafficking in five countries in the Sahel region of Africa — Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcesmalioperation barkhaneoverseas missionsestpla-26


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:02

Magnus Kirt wins European javelin bronze

09.08

University of Tartu scientists discover 'global soil war'

09.08

Gräzin planning to represent Estonian eurosceptics in Brussels

09.08

Government supports abolishing daylight saving time in Europe

09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

09.08

Rescuers working to extinguish wildfire sparked by launched missile

09.08

Prime minister expresses support for corruption investigation in Narva

09.08

Five police patrols checking speeds on Tallinn-Tartu Highway Thursday

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

09.08

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08.08

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

Opinion
12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:12

Reform MP: Hand out crisis aid to farmers, not loans

16:21

MP Karilaid: Estonia should seek damages from Danske Bank

15:08

Gallery: Estonian platoon enters service in Mali

14:05

Toom 'recognises' Centre Party decision to suspend Narva councilmen

13:10

Centre Party to remove suspected Narva City Council members from office

12:06

Central Tallinn kindergartens to get emergency alarm buttons

11:07

Debris from missile misfiring still not located

10:09

Man restrained by police after entering kindergarten property dies

09:02

Magnus Kirt wins European javelin bronze

09.08

University of Tartu scientists discover 'global soil war'

09.08

Estonian government endorses allocation of €20 million in drought relief

09.08

Gräzin planning to represent Estonian eurosceptics in Brussels

09.08

Government supports abolishing daylight saving time in Europe

09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

09.08

Rescuers working to extinguish wildfire sparked by launched missile

09.08

Prime minister expresses support for corruption investigation in Narva

09.08

Five police patrols checking speeds on Tallinn-Tartu Highway Thursday

09.08

Annual Arvamusfestival takes place this weekend in Paide, ERR is there

09.08

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

09.08

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: