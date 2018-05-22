news

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Troops participating in Operation Barkhane in Mali.
Troops participating in Operation Barkhane in Mali. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

Estonia's contributions to the French-led anti-terrorist Operation Barkhane in Mali are widely noticed and highly appreciated, said Barbara Kunz, research fellow at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

"France's 2017 'Strategic Review' is unequivocal about Russia," Kunz, who is schedued to take part in the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn at the beginning of June, told BNS in an interview. "It for example says that Russia seeks to weaken the transatlantic link and to divide the European Union."

She said that this indicates that Paris takes Russia seriously.

"On the other hand, I would argue that the increased attention on the eastern EU and NATO members under [French President Emmanuel] Macron is also an element of a more transactional approach: you support us in the south, and we support us in the east," Kunz explained.

Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane in Mali are widely noticed in that context — and highly appreciated, she added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

russiafrancemalilennart meri conferenceoperation barkhaneoverseas missions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
21.05

Põlva maternity ward may remain open through end of 2019, Valga's closed

21.05

Estonian tycoon: EVR Cargo anti-competitive, should be privatized or closed

21.05

Survey: Free bus plan unpopular among target rural demographic

21.05

Accused former Tallinn Mayor's health assessment ready this week

21.05

Video: Estonian Interior Minister kickstarts the week into a high gear

21.05

Estonia's top tennis player Kontaveit moves up world rankings again

21.05

Financial Times: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic still awaits visa renewal

21.05

Survey: Support for Kaja Kallas, Jüri Ratas as next prime minister tied

BUSINESS
18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:37

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

13:48

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

13:04

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

12:19

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

11:46

Centre Party's Toom announces ethics code, wishes to maintain party unity

10:29

Sweden issues pamphlet advising civilians on what to do in event of war

09:47

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in residential area of Tallinn

08:51

Ministry confirms Anvelt Estonian citizen by birth

21.05

Põlva maternity ward may remain open through end of 2019, Valga's closed

21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Estonian tycoon: EVR Cargo anti-competitive, should be privatized or closed

21.05

Survey: Free bus plan unpopular among target rural demographic

21.05

Accused former Tallinn Mayor's health assessment ready this week

21.05

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 21-27 May

21.05

Video: Estonian Interior Minister kickstarts the week into a high gear

21.05

Estonia's top tennis player Kontaveit moves up world rankings again

21.05

Financial Times: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic still awaits visa renewal

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

21.05

Survey: Support for Kaja Kallas, Jüri Ratas as next prime minister tied

20.05

Reform Leader: Creating added value biggest challenge facing Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: