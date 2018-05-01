Riigikogu to vote on sending EDF unit to Mali on May 9

The Riigikogu's National Defence Committee decided on Monday to send a bill to the parliament's plenum for its second reading that would allow the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) to send up to 50 active-duty military personnel to French-led antiterror Operation Barkhane in Mali.

The Baltic News Service reported on Monday evening that the second and final reading of the bill is set for May 9.

The bill would give the EDF a mandate to participate in the French-led antiterror Operation Barkhane in Mali with a unit of up to 50 active-service personnel. As set out in the bill, the upper size limit of the unit for one rotation period can be expanded to 100 personnel within one month of the unit's arrival in Mali.

The French minister of defense proposed an Estonian participation in what is currently France's largest international mission in January this year. The government backed the plan on April 2.