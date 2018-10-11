news

Gallery: Minister of Defence visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan. October 2018.
Open gallery
30 photos
Photo: Minister of Defence Jüri Luik visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan. October 2018. Author: Ministry of Defence
News

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) visited Estonian troops serving in the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission. The Estonian infantry platoon deployed to Afghanistan is tasked with offering force protection to allied units advising Afghan security forces.

"Estonia is an active member of the international community, and is ready to contribute to ensuring security and stability and the fight against terrorism," Luik said to the Estonian servicemembers, according to a ministry press release. "An excellent example of this is service here in Afghanistan, as well as the service of your brothers-in-arms in Mali."

The minister was acquainted with the work of ESTPLA-27, and took part in a patrol ride in Kabul's Green Zone.

He also recognised the Estonian troops for their contribution toward ensuring the security of Estonia and its allies.

"Thanks to you, who are serving here with honour, and those who have previously served, the Estonian state can be sure that our worreis are also the worries of our allies," Luik said. He also acknowledged the loved ones and families of the deployed troops.

32 Estonian servicemembers are serving as part of the Resolute Support Mission in Kabul. In addition, Estonia is also contributing one staff officer to Kabul, an EOD team as well as two staff officers in Northern Afghanistan.

"I would like to recognise your professionalism and can confirm that, having met with the commanders of this mission, I have only heard words of praise regarding the skills and dedication of our soldiers," Luik said.

The Estonian infantry platoon serving in Kabul is part of a British company of which seven countries in addition to Estonia are members.

During his visit to Afghanistan, Luik also met with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Minister of National Defense Tariq Shah Bahrami.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcesjüri luikafghanistanministry of defenceoverseas missionsestpla-27resolute support mission


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:57

Reform top party donations

09:59

Estonia money laundering risk second lowest in world

08:52

Online magazine Estonian World petitions state for funds

10.10

Estonia 200 on brink of party-hood, Biodiversity looking dead in the water

10.10

Prime minister discounts fellow Centre member border militarisation claims

10.10

Centre wants equitable state and more R&D

10.10

Reform will win at home and in Europe, says party leader

10.10

Eesti Energia constructing 7 MW of solar power stations in next year

Opinion
04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10.10

Eesti Energia constructing 7 MW of solar power stations in next year

10.10

Tallink eyeing €80 million payout to shareholders in 2019

10.10

August exports up 7%, imports 11% on year

09.10

Mikser: Foreign trade minister post would require Enterprise Estonia reform

09.10

Port of Tallinn third quarter passenger numbers up 2.2% on year

09.10

Estonian Banking Association in talks to introduce joint ATM network

09.10

IMF lowers 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.7%

09.10

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:25

Bank of Estonia: Businesses should be investing more

16:53

'Wild Souls' exhibition on Baltic symbolism to open in Tallinn

16:21

Gallery: Minister of Defence visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan

15:17

Port of Tallinn listing greater success than expected, say Ratas, Simson

14:10

EKRE member, Riigikogu hopeful Saarso calls Kõlvart 'unfit Asian'

13:24

Baltics apply for EU funding for power grid synchronisation

12:26

Eesti Päevaleht loses Oudekki Loone Supreme Court appeal

11:43

Estonian ministers to meet NATO chief, EDF forces in Italy

10:57

Reform top party donations

09:59

Estonia money laundering risk second lowest in world

08:52

Online magazine Estonian World petitions state for funds

10.10

Estonia 200 on brink of party-hood, Biodiversity looking dead in the water

10.10

Prime minister discounts fellow Centre member border militarisation claims

10.10

Centre wants equitable state and more R&D

10.10

Reform will win at home and in Europe, says party leader

10.10

Eesti Energia constructing 7 MW of solar power stations in next year

10.10

Riisalu introduces militarised border as Centre promise, sparks criticism

10.10

Tallink eyeing €80 million payout to shareholders in 2019

10.10

August exports up 7%, imports 11% on year

10.10

Parties skeptical of Pro Patria's plan to increase defence spending to 2.5%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: