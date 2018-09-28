news

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian peacekeepers of the ESTPLA-24 platoon in Lebanon celebrate the Estonian centennial.
Estonian peacekeepers of the ESTPLA-24 platoon in Lebanon celebrate the Estonian centennial. Source: (Capt. Aivo Vahemets/mil.ee)
News

As a result of rearrangements made in the participation of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission by Finland, beginning next year, Estonia will no longer deploy an infantry platoon but rather continue participating in the peacekeeping mission with three military personnel.

A bill has exited the Ministry of Defence with which the ministry is to seek the approval of a mandate to deploy up to three Estonian personnel to the UNIFIL mission in 2019, it appears from the draft made available in the document register.

"With this, Estonia will discontinue deploying an infantry platoon to Lebanon," Ministry of Defence spokesperson Andres Sang told BNS.

"Finland is reorganising its involvement in UNIFIL and their participation in the joint battalion with Ireland will not continue, among other things," Sang explained. "Since it is not possible for Estonia to participate in UNIFIL with a company-sized unit and no suitable alternatives for making a contribution with other partner states were found, the proposal of the Ministry of Defence is to discontinue participation in UNIFIL with an infantry unit."

The ministry spokesperson noted that as a country contributing to collective securiy, Estonia cannot ignore the security political importance of developments in the Middle East and the direct impact of events there on strengthening security and stability both in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world. "Therefore we plan to continue contributing up to three Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) personnel to UNIFIL," he added.

UNIFIL, to which Estonia has been contributing troops on a rotational basis since spring 2015, was first established in 1978. The Estonian contingent, which serves as part of the multinational Finnish-Irish battalion (FINIRISHBATT), consists of approximately 40 personnel and is rotated out every six months. ESTPLA-25 deployed to Lebanon this May.

Since 1997, Estonia has also participated in the UN observer mission UNTSO in Lebanon, the objective of which is to monitor compliance with international treaties by Israel and its four neighboring countries — Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Estonia contributes to UNTSO with military observers and the head of the observation group.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

lebanonunifilestonian defence forcesministry of defenceoverseas missions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:49

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

08:51

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

27.09

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

27.09

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

FEATURE
BUSINESS
27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
18:06

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

17:38

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

16:57

Russian cultural autonomy needs serious consideration, says Yana Toom MEP

16:22

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

15:44

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

15:20

Gallery: Bus, tram collision in Tallinn's Viru Square disrupts traffic Updated

13:50

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

12:56

European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltica implementation decision

11:54

August retail turnover up 2% on year

10:49

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

09:53

Earl, Countess of Wessex to visit Estonia next month

08:51

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

27.09

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

27.09

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

27.09

Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: