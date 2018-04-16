Kaljulaid meets with units to deploy to Lebanon, Afghanistan

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Monday met with two units of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) scheduled to deploy at the end of May — ESTPLA-25 to Lebanon and ESTGUARD-4 to Afghanistan.

"I wish that your service is be quiet and uneventful," Kaljulaid was quoted by spokespeople as saying in Paldiski. "I know that you will trust your commanders, not forget your training, listen to the wise words of veterans and remember that routine can be damn dangerous sometimes."

She stressed that unlike in occupied Estonia, today's Estonians have the opportunity to stand for their country and defend its independence and dignity.

"A dignified country shows by standing with its allies that it cares for the values based upon which we have demanded our right to live and continue to do so in the family of other countries," the president said. "Your work and actions are what prove this to the world — to our allies, but also to our enemies, which is equally important. I thank you for accepting this responsibility."

According to Kaljulaid, the Middle East is currently experiencing tense times. "What happened in Syria this weekend distinctly demonstrated that the international community will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons," she said. "It is also a sign that values are still important."