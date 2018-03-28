news

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras visit Estonian troops serving UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Open gallery
23 photos
Photo: Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras visit Estonian troops serving UNIFIL mission in Lebanon. Author: Aivo Vahemets/EDF, Tiia Turunen/Finnish Defence Forces
News

While on a trip to Lebanon, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, as well as the Estonian troops currently serving there.

"For Estonia, security involves more than regional policies, as peace and security can only be attained if we also help others and not only think of ourselves," Ratas said according to a government press release. "We highly value the professionalism of our defense forces in ensuring security and stability in the Middle East and creating a safer environment for the people in the region."

The Estonian prime minister thanked UNIFIL Maj. Gen. Michael Beary, Commander of the joint Finnish-Irish Battalion (IRISHFINNBATT) Lt. Col. Neil Nolan and Lt. Col. Ari Laaksonen of the Finnish contingent for their excellent cooperation with the Estonian unit.

"UNIFIL has been our largest contribution to operations since 2015," Ratas noted. "It has been a valuable experience for our defense forces, and it has helped us obtain a better understanding of events in the Middle East. Any hostile actions and instability in the Middle East will affect the security, unity, and well-being of NATO allies as well as of the EU." He confirmed, however, that Estonia's security situation is currently stable.

UNIFIL, to which Estonia has been contributing troops on a rotational basis since spring 2015, was first established in 1978. 38 members of the EDF, including the infantry battalion ESTPLA-24, have been serving the multinational FINIRISHBATT since last November; they will be replaced by the next group of incoming Estonian troops in May.

Since 1997, Estonia has also participated in the UN observer mission UNTSO in Lebanon, the objective of which is to monitor compliance with international treaties by Israel and its four neighboring countries — Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Estonia contributes to UNTSO with military observers and the head of the observation group.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasriho terraslebanonunifilestonian defence forcesvisits abroadoverseas missions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:11

Last chance to get ID card certificates updated, deadline expires Saturday

08:51

Support for Kaja Kallas on the rise

27.03

Signatures in support of Valga maternity ward submitted to Nestor

27.03

Marianne Mikko on PACE information gathering mission in Turkey

27.03

President Kaljulaid pardons man serving life sentence

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

Nord Stream 2 wasn't discussed finding response to Salisbury poisoning

27.03

Expert: Coordinated move to expel diplomats unprecedented

BUSINESS
27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

German logistics company HHLA buying Estonian Transiidikeskuse AS

26.03

European Central Bank withdraws Estonian Versobank's license

26.03

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

26.03

Tallink shares drop 12 percent following Friday's announcement

26.03

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent

24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

24.03

Commerce chamber: Media moving to Estonia after Brexit would be real gain

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Support for Kaja Kallas on the rise

The number of people who believe Kaja Kallas, who is to take over as chairperson of the opposition Reform Party next month, would make the best prime minister has increased this month from 25 to 28 percent.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:16

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

14:08

Kaljulaid on three-day visit to UK

13:12

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

12:39

Prosecutor's Office: Man shot by police last October was sober

12:06

Gen. Einseln's ashes embark on final journey to US

11:31

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

11:05

Germany issues all necessary permits to build Nord Stream 2

10:44

Kaljulaid congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election in China

10:21

Riigikogu to debate makeup of electoral college beginning next month

09:42

Tallinn wants to determine Soviet monument's historic value

09:11

Last chance to get ID card certificates updated, deadline expires Saturday

08:51

Support for Kaja Kallas on the rise

27.03

Signatures in support of Valga maternity ward submitted to Nestor

27.03

Marianne Mikko on PACE information gathering mission in Turkey

27.03

Mihkelson slams Estonian decision to skip Dubai Expo

27.03

President Kaljulaid pardons man serving life sentence

27.03

Swedbank leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent Updated

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

Nord Stream 2 wasn't discussed finding response to Salisbury poisoning

27.03

Expert: Coordinated move to expel diplomats unprecedented

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: