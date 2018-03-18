Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon receive UN mission medals

United Nations mission medals were awarded to Estonian peacekeepers serving on the UNIFIL mission in a ceremony in Southern Lebanon on Saturday.

"With the awarded medals, the UN thanks soldiers as well as the countries that have contributed to peacekeeping here in Lebanon," Maj. Margus Mikk, commander of the Estonian contingent in Lebanon, was quoted by Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) spokespeople as saying. "I am satisfied with the contribution of Estonian soldiers thus far, and know that they can continue on the same good level through the end of the mission."

Approximately 40 members of the EDF, including the infantry battalion ESTPLA-24, are currently serving on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission in Southern Lebanon as part of the multinational Irish-Finnish battalion FINIRISHBATT. The current contingent began serving in Lebanon in November and is set to return to Estonia at the end of May.

Estonia has participated in the UNIFIL mission since May 2015.