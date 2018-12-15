news

State allocates €4.2 million to finance EDF's Afghanistan, Mali missions

A member of ESTPLA-26 serving in the French-led Operation Barkhane in Mali.
A member of ESTPLA-26 serving in the French-led Operation Barkhane in Mali. Source: Estonian Defence Forces
The Estonian government has allocated the Ministry of Defence €4.2 million to cover the costs of the Estonian Defence Forces' (EDF) missions in Afghanistan and Mali.

The money was allocated from the government's contingency reserve.

Spokespeople for the Ministry of Defence explained to BNS on Friday that these two missions had not yet been taken into consideration when the 2018 state budget was drawn up.

"At the time the budget was drafted, Estonia's participation in Operation Barkhane in Mali and the increase in its participation in NATO's Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan were not [yet] known," they said.

Costs related to all missions and operations the participation in which was known at the time the 2018 state budget was drafted were taken into account in the defence budget; no additional money is needed for these missions.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forces mali afghanistan operation barkhane overseas missions operation resolute support


