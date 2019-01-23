news

Defence minister meets counterpart in Mali, heads of EU, UN missions ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Defence Minister Jüri Luik.
Defence Minister Jüri Luik. Source: ERR
News

Defense minister Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) has been in the West African country of Mali, where he met his counterpart Tiémoko Sangaré, as well as heads of the European Union and United Nations missions there.

Mr Sangaré commended Estonia on behalf of the Malian government for its contribution to ensuring security in that country, where Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) personnel are currently stationed.

The ministers discussed defense cooperation between the two states, as well as expanding cooperation to other fields, such as information technology, spokespersons for the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday. 

Mr Luik also met with the head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), and the mission force commander of the EU Training Mission (EUTM) Mali, highlighting that Estonian troops and their allies are striving for a common goal in the country. 

"In addition to ensuring stability and security in Mali, we are also participating in preserving wider international security, including that of Estonia," Mr Luik said.

EUTM Mali and MINUSMA missions

Mr Luik also met with Estonian troops serving in the EUTM Mali and MINUSMA missions, thanking them for their contribution in ensuring the region's security.

At a meeting with Joanne Adamson, deputy special representative of MINUSMA, Mr Luik expressed his condolences regarding the terrorist attack in Northern Mali on Sunday, which claimed the lives of ten peacekeepers. Mr Luik told Adamson that Estonia will continue contributing to the peacekeeping mission.

Jüri Luik also met Brig. Gen. Peter Mirow, Mission Force Commander of EUTM Mali, and the ambassador of the EU Alain Holleville, discussing the main objective of the mission ‒ training local troops and supporting the political process, particularly in the general and local government elections in the country this year.

Motivated and professional personnel all round

Both Brig. Gen. Mirow and Estonian staff officers attending the meeting pointed out that local soldiers are very interested and motivated in participating in training. The main surround suitable equipment and middle management, it is reported.

Brig. Gen. Mirow thanked Mr Luik for Estonia's contribution, and commended the professionalism of Estonian troops there. Mr Luik added that the complex political and security situation poses a threat both to neighbouring regions as well as to Europe. By participating in several missions in Mali, Estonia is contributing with its allies to the stabilisation of the local situation, Mr Luik added. 

Estonian troops have been supporting Mali via MINUSMA and EUTM Mali missions since 2013. From 2018, 48 EDF personnel have also been taking part in the French-led anti-insurgent mission Barkhane. Three staff officers have been deployed to the MINUSMA mission, and five staff officers and an instructor to the EUTM Mali mission.  

One of the causes of the complex situation in is the activities of cross-border terrorist groups, causing crime and instability to spread across the Sahel region. 

"The militias operating in the are are fragmented and in conflict with one another," Mr Luik said. 

Mr Luik is scheduled to embark on a visit to Gao to meet with the Estonian personnel serving as part of the operation Barkhane on Wednesday.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfjüri luikministry of defenceestonian troops in maliedf in mali


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
22.01

Tallinn council opposition say Centre trying to take control

22.01

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

21.01

Riigikogu defence committee not commenting on defence procurement in future

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Riigikogu speaker attends Irish parliament centenary

21.01

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

21.01

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

21.01

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

Opinion
18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:57

Defence minister meets counterpart in Mali, heads of EU, UN missions

13:26

ERR election broadcasting regulations overview

12:49

Paper: Anvelt may have left politics due to ties with Anton Ger

11:47

US Federal Reserve to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash

10:55

Report: Awareness crucial in fight against information laundering

09:47

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

08:56

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

22.01

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

22.01

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

22.01

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

Gallery: Order of parties, candidates determined by electoral committee

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C

22.01

Tallinn council opposition say Centre trying to take control

22.01

Anu Tali begins second half of final season conducting Florida orchestra

22.01

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

22.01

Indrek Tarand requests EKRE apology, latter claims vice versa

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: