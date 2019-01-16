Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

At a formal ceremony held on Tuesday at the Tapa military base, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) and the deputy commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), Maj Gen Indrek Sirel, presented soldiers of the Danish contingent of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence battle group with medals for their participation in international operations.

Mr Luik thanked the Danish contingent for their service in Estonia and emphasised that volunteers from Denmark played a significant role during the Estonian War of Independence as well. A 189-strong company of Danish volunteers fought alongside Estonian troops starting April 4, 1919.

Mr Luik expressed hope that their time in Tapa met all of the Danish personnel's expectations in terms of training, helped to establish necessary contacts and also get an understanding of the terrain and the people living here.

"All of these are part of a truly integrated defence," Mr Luik said.

Nearly 200 Danish soldiers were awarded a medal in recognition of their exemplary service and outstanding cooperation as members of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Estonia.

The Danish ambassador to Estonia, Ms Kristina Miskowiak Beckvard, also participated in the ceremony.

The 1200-strong NATO battle group, currently made up of British and Danish personnel, started their service in April 2017. The Danish contingent joined in 2018. The battle group is part of the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade. The Danish soldiers will be handing over to a newly arriving Belgian contingent this week.

