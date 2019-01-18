news

Gallery: Belgian contingent arrives in Estonia, joins NATO battle group ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The Belgian contingent joined the NATO battle group in Tapa on 17 January.
Open gallery
24 photos
Photo: The Belgian contingent joined the NATO battle group in Tapa on 17 January. Author: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

A contingent of the Belgian Armed Forces joined the British-led NATO battle group in Tapa. The Belgians are replacing a Danish contingent and will remain in Estonia for the next four months.

Three convoys of vehicles, troops and materiel moved from Latvia to Estonia on Thursday, altogether some 100 vehicles, ERR's online news reported (see gallery).

The core of the Belgian contingent is made up of soldiers of the Chasseurs Ardennais battalion. Altogether some 300 troops are joining the battle group in Tapa. They will participate in various training exercises. The Belgians are also planning to join this year's Spring Storm exercise.

Belgium and Estonia have long-standing ties in defence cooperation. Since 1998, the Estonian Navy has been training its officers at the Belgian-Netherlands Naval Mine Warfare School (EGUERMIN). Belgium was the first NATO member to have its air force contribute to the Baltic air policing mission in 2004. Since 2014 Belgian troops have also participated in the Estonian Defence Forces' annual Spring Storm exercise. Belgium also joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn in 2016.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

natonato battle groupbelgiumenhanced forward presence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
17.01

Justice ministry: Hard Brexit would not mean new tourist visa requirements

17.01

Facebook closes 365 pages, accounts associated with Sputnik

17.01

Foreign minister briefs government on preparations for no-deal Brexit

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

17.01

Estonia 200 unveils its full election candidate list

17.01

Estonian language and cultural centre opens in Tallinn

16.01

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16.01

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

Opinion
10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

15.01

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:35

Tallinna TV to take politics show off air during election period

13:07

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

12:15

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

11:37

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

10:46

Estonian child benefits may mean financial crisis for Latvian border town

09:48

Gallery: Belgian contingent arrives in Estonia, joins NATO battle group

08:52

Ten parties, 18 independents registered for 2019 general election

17.01

Yana Toom-authored report slamming Council of EU wins parliament majority

17.01

Rural affairs minister to meet Merkel, other EU ministers in Berlin

17.01

Justice ministry: Hard Brexit would not mean new tourist visa requirements

17.01

Facebook closes 365 pages, accounts associated with Sputnik

17.01

Foreign minister briefs government on preparations for no-deal Brexit

17.01

Richness of Life to hand in candidate list by Thursday deadline

17.01

Socialite Anu Saagim throws in lot with Green Party

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

17.01

Estonia 200 unveils its full election candidate list

17.01

Estonian language and cultural centre opens in Tallinn

16.01

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16.01

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

16.01

EKRE election candidate admits fake social media accounts, article pen name

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: