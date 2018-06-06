Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras on Tuesday presented mission medals to nearly 900 allied troops serving in the NATO battle group stationed at Tapa Army Base.

Luik thanked the soldiers for their service and contribution to Estonia's defence capability, according to a ministry press release.

"One hundred years ago, British and Danish soldiers stood together with Estonians here to fight for our independence and freedom," the minister recalled. "Today, you are once again standing here in order to preserve and protect that freedom and to preserve our security and the security of our allies."

Luik added that the men and women serving at Tapa represent the world's strongest military alliance and solidarity between NATO allies.

During the ceremony, 700 British and nearly 200 Danish allied troops were awarded a medal in recognition of their exemplary service and outstanding cooperation as members of the battle group. Terras also presented the allied battle group the flag of the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces.

The NATO battle group, which currently comprises British and Danish troops, began serving at Tapa at the beginning of April of last year as part of the 1st Infantry Brigade. Last year, the battle group also included a contingent of French troops.