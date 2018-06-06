news

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Allied troops received mission medals in a ceremony held at Tapa Army Base on Tuesday. 5 June, 2018.
Allied troops received mission medals in a ceremony held at Tapa Army Base on Tuesday. 5 June, 2018. Source: (Royal Welsh/Facebook)
News

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras on Tuesday presented mission medals to nearly 900 allied troops serving in the NATO battle group stationed at Tapa Army Base.

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik thanked the solders for their service and contribution to Estonia's defence capability.

Luik thanked the soldiers for their service and contribution to Estonia's defence capability, according to a ministry press release.

"One hundred years ago, British and Danish soldiers stood together with Estonians here to fight for our independence and freedom," the minister recalled. "Today, you are once again standing here in order to preserve and protect that freedom and to preserve our security and the security of our allies."

Luik added that the men and women serving at Tapa represent the world's strongest military alliance and solidarity between NATO allies.

During the ceremony, 700 British and nearly 200 Danish allied troops were awarded a medal in recognition of their exemplary service and outstanding cooperation as members of the battle group. Terras also presented the allied battle group the flag of the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces.

The NATO battle group, which currently comprises British and Danish troops, began serving at Tapa at the beginning of April of last year as part of the 1st Infantry Brigade. Last year, the battle group also included a contingent of French troops.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natoriho terrasnato battle groupestonian defence forcesjüri luiktapa army baseministry of defence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

BUSINESS
05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:38

Russia denies entry to Estonian citizens on grounds of 'Russophobia'

16:24

Justice Minister weighs in on Savisaar case: illness can't confer immunity

15:47

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

14:54

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

14:27

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling Updated

13:50

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

12:47

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

11:52

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

09:56

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

08:53

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Baltic student festival Gaudeamus to bring 4,000 performers to Tartu

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: