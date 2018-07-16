news

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted ({{commentsTotal}})

News
British troops in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
British troops in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
News

A British soldier who died in Estonia nearly two weeks ago was ruled to be killed by a "gunshot wound, believed to be self-inflicted," according to the Oxfordshire Coroner's Office.

According to the coroner's office, the circumstances surrounding the soldier's death were still being investigated, and an inquest will take place in December, a report by the BBC cited by daily Postimees said.

Pte. Reece Miller, 29, died on 3 July while deployed to Estonia with the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, Miller hailed from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, and had served in the regiment since 2009.

The Yorkshire Regiment announced on their homepage that Pte. Reece Miller of the 1st Battalion died as a result of a non-battle injury sustained while on duty in Estonia. Miller had been a veteran of Afghanistan.

Following his death, Miller's body was flown from Estonia to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The 1st Battalion of The Yorkshire Regiment of the British Army formally entered service in NATO Battlegroup Estonia on 5 July, replacing the 1st Battalion of the Royal Welsh as part of the alliance's Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) on its eastern flank.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

nato battle groupbritish army


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
15.07

Three men apprehended near Võru County border crossing

15.07

Former foreign minister Urmas Paet seeks clarification on PM's Trump faith

15.07

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

14.07

President affirms Estonian people's support for EU in Düsseldorf

14.07

Estonian Railways gets permission for Riisipere-Turba rail section

14.07

Parliamentary committees react to Brussels summit feedback

13.07

Rally Estonia takes place this weekend

13.07

EDF to purchase C90 disposable grenade launchers for €30 million

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia

11.07

Airport official: In terms of airports, Tallinn largely on periphery

Opinion
06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:16

Helsinki Summit underway, ERR Liveblogging event

14:41

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

13:52

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

12:35

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

11:19

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

10:22

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

09:26

Hundreds of young men would rather pay fine than serve conscription

05:41

Trump backup planes on tarmac at Tallinn Airport

15.07

Three men apprehended near Võru County border crossing

15.07

Former foreign minister Urmas Paet seeks clarification on PM's Trump faith

15.07

President accepts Peace of Westphalia Prize on behalf of Estonia

15.07

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

14.07

President affirms Estonian people's support for EU in Düsseldorf

14.07

Estonian Railways gets permission for Riisipere-Turba rail section

14.07

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden to visit Naissaar island

14.07

Parliamentary committees react to Brussels summit feedback

13.07

Rally Estonia takes place this weekend

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

EDF to purchase C90 disposable grenade launchers for €30 million

13.07

Sven Sillar's law office searched in connection with Hubert Hirv case

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: