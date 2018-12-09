news

UK planning landing operations exercise in Estonia in summer 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Landing operation exercise of the Royal Navy. Image is illustrative
Landing operation exercise of the Royal Navy. Image is illustrative Source: ERR
News

The United Kingdom is planning a combined landing operations exercise in Estonia in summer 2019 that will involve the army as well as the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force. The British Army will also increase the amount of armoured equipment of the battle group present in Estonia, bringing in more tanks and later in the year replace much of its armour in a large-scale equipment transfer.

The UK is lead nation of NATO's multinational battalion battle group in Estonia. The British Army is planning to rehearse cooperation between different services of the armed forces more broadly, and also increase the share of heavy armour in the next rotation of its troop contingent.

The exercise will mark the first deployment of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) to Estonia. The British Navy has staged similar exercises in different places and in collaboration with different nations. The exercise in Estonia next summer is a test of skills and a demonstration of the JEF's capabilities, ERR's Aktuaalne kaamera newscast reported.

The British defense attache in Tallinn, Cmdr Gary Brooks, said that the exercise is set for around July. Chief of the NATO contingent in Estonia Col Giles Harris added that his unit will take part in the exercise as well.

"The JEF exercise next year is an opportunity for us to test and demonstrate the coalition forces behind what you have here now," Harris said.

The deployment of the next rotation will double the number of British tanks from 10 to 20. Time spent on the active training of cooperation with navy and air force units will increase.

For the annual Spring Storm exercise, the UK will bring Wildcat reconnaissance helicopters as well as Apache attack helicopters to Estonia.

The UK will also deploy fighter jets and Air Force personnel to Estonia next year for a rotation in the NATO Baltic air policing mission at Ämari air base from April to August.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

united kingdomnato battle groupnato baltic air policing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
08.12

Survey: Reform, Centre to get half of European Parliament election votes

07.12

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

07.12

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

07.12

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

07.12

Reform submits second resolution on Estonian-only education

07.12

Mart Saarso says disillusionment with Helmes reason for leaving EKRE

07.12

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

07.12

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
06.12

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence

04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:25

Opposition parties ready to do anything to get to power says prime minister

14:05

UK planning landing operations exercise in Estonia in summer 2019

12:04

Toronto Estonian community to open new centre in 2021

10:43

Man stabbed to death in Kuressaare identified as rescue official

08.12

Day in the Life: Jaanek the ceramics sales manager

08.12

Presidents of Estonia, Senegal discuss cooperation

08.12

Man killed in Kuressaare, police arrest two

08.12

EKRE wants to hand signatures against UN Compact to prime minister

08.12

Survey: Reform, Centre to get half of European Parliament election votes

07.12

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

07.12

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

07.12

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

07.12

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

07.12

Reform submits second resolution on Estonian-only education

07.12

Mart Saarso says disillusionment with Helmes reason for leaving EKRE

07.12

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

07.12

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group

07.12

Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia

06.12

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: