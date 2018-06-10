news

Estonian, Finnish and allied combat engineers demonstrate their skills ({{commentsTotal}})

News
US troops at a NATO exercise in Lithuania on 4 June.
US troops at a NATO exercise in Lithuania on 4 June. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Combat engineers from the Estonian Scouts Battalion, the Allied Battle group and the Finnish Defence Forces gave a show of their expertise in overcoming and clearing various obstacles during a demonstration event held at the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) central training ground on Friday, 8 June, as part of the Saber Strike exercise currently taking place in Estonia.

"The presence of the Finns here is very positive because their tactics are very similar to the tactics of our combat engineer units, especially when it comes to the emplacement of obstacles and mine-laying, which many countries don't rehearse a lot anymore," said combat engineer inspector Lieutenant Colonel Vesse Põder, adding that the event in Estonia offered the Finns a very good opportunity to train together with NATO units (Finland currently is not a member of the NATO alliance).

During the event, combat engineer units from different countries were able to get familiar with each other's equipment and capabilities, while infantry personnel were able to get a better idea of what combat engineers can support them with.

A demonstration was held of the capabilities of pioneer equipment from various countries' armed forces in breaching both natural obstacles and those placed by the enemy. A practice detonation of an explosive device was conducted, and Finnish personnel demonstrated the installation of a pioneer bridge.

The obstacles installed were overcome by a British Trojan pioneer tank, a SISU XA188 armored personnel carrier from the Estonian Scouts Battalion and SISU XA185 personnel carriers from the Finnish Defence Forces.

Saber Strike 2018 edition runs until June 15 and is an annual large-scale exercise held by US Army Europe. Some 18,000 defence personnel are taking part in the exercise in the Baltic countries and Poland, including over 2,000 in Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

natoestonian defence forcesestonia in nato


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
08.06

Former President Ilves, journalists, politicians on Russian blacklist

08.06

Gallery: Remains of 84 soldiers reburied at German cemetery in Maarjamäe

08.06

NATO defence ministers approve creation of two new commands

08.06

Nearly 400 reservists who failed to report for Siil to be punished

08.06

Estonian investors say Port of Tallinn share distribution not on the level

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

08.06

Free bus transport available in ten Estonian counties starting 1 July

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

BUSINESS
08.06

Estonian investors say Port of Tallinn share distribution not on the level

08.06

First quarter job vacancies down 6% on year

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

07.06

Estonian startups attract €270 million in investments in 2017

07.06

€1.70 share price approved in Port of Tallinn IPO

07.06

Simson: Commission's proposal on infrastructure financing encouraging

07.06

May consumer price index up 3% on year

06.06

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

Opinion
30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:40

Estonian, Finnish and allied combat engineers demonstrate their skills

08:46

S&P confirms Estonia's rating at AA- with stable outlook

09.06

RAF jets to return to Estonian airspace in 2019

09.06

NATO's eastern allies want 'increased naval, air presence'

09.06

Property restitution fund not for churches says Centre's Oudekki Loone

09.06

NATO command structure should be mirrored at political level says President

08.06

In case of crisis, NATO lacking capability to quickly move troops eastwards

08.06

Cornerstone for Balticconnector gas pipeline laid on Friday

08.06

Eesti Energia seeks OK from Competition Authority to buy Nelja Energia

08.06

Estonian, Finnish foreign ministers meet in Tallinn

08.06

Estonia reportedly appoints new Ambassador to the US

08.06

Former President Ilves, journalists, politicians on Russian blacklist

08.06

Gallery: Remains of 84 soldiers reburied at German cemetery in Maarjamäe

08.06

NATO defence ministers approve creation of two new commands

08.06

Nearly 400 reservists who failed to report for Siil to be punished

08.06

Estonian investors say Port of Tallinn share distribution not on the level

08.06

First quarter job vacancies down 6% on year

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

08.06

Free bus transport available in ten Estonian counties starting 1 July

07.06

King of Netherlands to visit Estonia next week

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: