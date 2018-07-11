Stoltenberg: NATO to discuss strengthening deterrence stance in Baltics

NATO deterrence in the Baltic countries and Poland is based on the forces already there, including local defence forces, and the system of supporting them, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Tuesday morning.

"How to support these forces there, send strengthening forces to them, is namely what we will be discussing at this summit," Stoltenberg told journalists when arriving at the Summit.

According to Stoltenberg, military mobility across the borders of NATO and EU member states as well as the ability to quickly support forces on location are of decisive importance in this.

Stoltenberg said that the alliance's decision to triple the composition of the NATO Response Force (NRF) should also be looked at in this light.

At the 2016 Warsaw Summit, NATO decided to deploy approximately 1,000-strong battle groups of allied forces to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The battle group in Estonia is led by the UK, while the battle group stationeed in Latvia is led by Canada, the battle group in Lithuania by Germany and the battle group in Poland by the US.