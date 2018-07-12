news

Ratas in Brussels: NATO to continue to bolster collective capability ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1531379340000 | amCalendar}}
NATO leaders watch a helicopter display at the summit in Brussels yesterday.
NATO leaders watch a helicopter display at the summit in Brussels yesterday. Source: Robin Utrecht/Sipa/SCANPIX
News

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas is in Brussels for the NATO Summit which continues today. Yesterday, evening Wednesday, he spoke about the discussions which had happened so far, focussing on transatlantic unity, strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence posture, and fair burden-sharing.

"The discussion at the NATO summit today clearly showed that Allies understand the importance and the role of NATO in guaranteeing transatlantic security," said Jüri Ratas, according to a Government press release, at the end of the first working session.

"As a result of the decisions made today, the Alliance will continue to strengthen its deterrence and defence posture to be able to respond to all threats,'' he went on.

''In addition, the amount of allied forces in high readiness is to increase, and the ability to move additional troops within Europe and across the Atlantic, when needed, will improve,'' Mr. Ratas continued.

Increasing defence spending

The Allied nations are also reportedly committed to increasing their defence expenditure.

"Most NATO Allies are moving towards the set goal of 2%, as well as investing at least 20% of their defence budget in major procurements and research and development activities," added Mr. Ratas.

Estonia itself has been meeting the 2% of GDP NATO contribution requirement for several years.

NATO leaders at the summit also approved the mechanism which allows the alliance to use allied cyber capabilities during operations.

"Estonia supports NATO in strengthening its deterrence and security position towards cyberspace, as well," the Prime Minister continued.

Cyber threats capabilities

"Strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence posture in cyber is also important, because today's threats derive also from cyber," he said

"This will be supported by a mechanism approved by the heads of state and government, which allows the Alliance to use allies' cyber capabilities in NATO operations," he concluded.

Jüri Ratas is participating in the NATO summit in Brussels on 11–12 July and accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik, and General Riho Terras, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces.

Foreign minister's meeting

Foreign Minister of Estonia Sven Mikser attended a meeting yesterday with his NATO counterparts as well, together with the Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Tunisia and Iraq, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

The meeting reportedly focused on challenges emanating from the south, projecting stability, and enhancement of defence capabilities.

"It is in the interest of Estonia's security to ensure stability in NATO's neighbourhood,'' said Mr Mikser

''It will improve our and our allies' safety. This requires close cooperation with partner countries, that share the alliance's values and interests, and cooperation between NATO and the EU," he went on, adding that increasing the defence capabilities of partner countries is one important part of the cooperation.

"Our priority is also participation in the international fight against terrorism,'' Mr. Mikser continued.

''The fight against terrorism is also an important component of finding a solution to the migration crisis and is therefore also a priority for the EU, which will enable more cooperation between the two organisations," he added.  

This afternoon, Thursday, Sven Mikser is due to take part in a meeting of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS hosted by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the Ministry press release.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasestonia in natonato brussels summit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:33

Politicians disagree on whether cost of eastern border project worth it

08:49

Gallery: Prime Minister chats with Trump at NATO summit dinner

11.07

Viru Gate tower in Tallinn Old Town available for rent

11.07

Gräzin might not join ALDE replacing Kaja Kallas in European Parliament

11.07

Simson proposes not backing Seeder's public transport bill

11.07

Two men caught attempting to enter Estonia by stowing away under bus

11.07

Ratas to ERR: Germany a strong ally, Nord Stream a political project

11.07

Stoltenberg: NATO to discuss strengthening deterrence stance in Baltics

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia Updated

11.07

Airport official: In terms of airports, Tallinn largely on periphery

10.07

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

10.07

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

10.07

Exports up 7% in May, imports 11%

09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

Opinion
06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

Culture
2019 Elections
Reform Party Leader Kaja Kallas

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

The leader of the Reform Party (Reformierakond), Kaja Kallas, believes that the party will under her leadership win the general elections next spring and is not ruling out cooperation with any political party when a coalition government has to be formed.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:38

Runö ferry to recommence service to Ruhnu Friday evening

14:59

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

14:27

Days two and three of 'free' bus trip round Estonia, did they make it?

13:42

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

13:02

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

12:06

Common challenges have given boost to NATO-EU cooperation, says Jüri Ratas

11:18

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

10:37

Ratas in Brussels: NATO to continue to bolster collective capability Updated

10:33

Politicians disagree on whether cost of eastern border project worth it

08:49

Gallery: Prime Minister chats with Trump at NATO summit dinner

11.07

Viru Gate tower in Tallinn Old Town available for rent

11.07

Gräzin might not join ALDE replacing Kaja Kallas in European Parliament

11.07

Simson proposes not backing Seeder's public transport bill

11.07

Two men caught attempting to enter Estonia by stowing away under bus

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Ratas to ERR: Germany a strong ally, Nord Stream a political project

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia Updated

11.07

Stoltenberg: NATO to discuss strengthening deterrence stance in Baltics

11.07

Day two of free bus trip round Estonia: cramped buses and emerging slang

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: