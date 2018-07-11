Ratas, Mikser, Luik, Terras in Brussels for NATO summit

On Wednesday and Thursday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) will participate in NATO's 2018 Brussels Summit along with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE), Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL) and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras.

The Brussels Summit will focus on transatlantic unity, the fair sharing of burdens, strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence posture, and cooperation between NATO and the EU, according to a government press release.

Allies will also meet with the heads of state of Georgia and Ukraine and have a meeting in the format of the NATO-led non-combat mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). An invitation is also to be presented to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to start accession talks.

"The Brussels Summit will bring together 29 heads of state and government to discuss how the transatlantic alliance could continue to be up to its task," Ratas said. "Hopefully the decisions made at the summit will strengthen the security of Estonia and of all our allies."

According to the Estonian prime minister, Estonia looks forward to the number of high readiness forces being increased and NATO's capability to move allied forces quickly in Europe as well as across the Atlantic Ocean to be improved as a result of this week's summit.

"These decisions will help NATO and its allies respond faster in a crisis and ensure needed support for forces already in the region," he added.

On the margins of the Summit, Luik will sign an agreement between Denmark, Latvia, and Estonia to establish the Multinational Divisional Headquarters North as well as sign a framework agreement to procure precision-guided munition.