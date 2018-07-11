Ratas to ERR: Germany a strong ally, Nord Stream a political project

Germany is a strong ally both in NATO and the EU, and in Estonia's opinion, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a political project, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said prior to the beginning of NATO's 2018 Brussels Summit on Wednesday.

"Germany has been one of the negotiators of the Minsk agreements and Normandy format and their stance has been clear that we must continue with sanctions," Ratas said upon his arrival at NATO Headquarters in response to a question by an ERR reporter.

"If we're talking about Nord Stream 2, then Estonia's position is the same as it was for Nord Stream 1," he continued. "This is a political project, and Estonia does not understand why Nord Stream 2 is needed if Nord Stream 1's capacity hasn't even been utilized."

Asked whether Russia has taken Germany "captive," as US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday morning, the Estonian prime minister responded that Germany is a strong ally in both NATO and the EU.

Ratas, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE), Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL) and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras are at NATO Headquarters on Wednesday and Thursday for the 2018 Brussels Summit.