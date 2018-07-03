news

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be halted says foreign minister ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Sven Mikser interview from Die Welt's website.
Sven Mikser interview from Die Welt's website. Source: Die Welt
News

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser stated in an interview with German daily Die Welt that it is in the EU's best interests to stop work on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline expansion project, since its construction serves Russia's geopolitical interests.

Nord Stream 2, like its predecessor Nord Stream, is projected to run under the Baltic Sea from the terminal in Russia [in the case of Nord Stream 2 at Ust Luga between St. Petersburg and the Estonian border - ed] and supply gas to western Europe.

"I make no secret of the fact that I do not like this project. It's not an economic project, but a geopolitical one. It is in contradiction with the principles of the EUs energy policy. It is leverage for Russia to intervene in European politics," Mr. Mikser said in the interview yesterday, Monday.

Strained US-EU relations a cause for worry?

On being asked whether, given the geopolitical situation together with the fact that US President Donald Trump also opposes the building of the new pipeline, German policy, hitherto in favour of the project, is at odds with the current of opinion, Mr. Mikser noted that a change in German thinking on the issue seems to be in the air.

Chancellor Angela Merkel recently acknowledged the political implications of the pipeline, he said.

When asked about the apparent growing rift between the EU and America, in the light of President Trump's recent comments about the EU in particular, Mr. Mikser remained sanguine about US-EU relations, noting that differences were ones of tactical details rather than first principles.

"We follow international law under the same understanding that the US does,'' Mikser said.

''We have a commonality of interests and positions with the US in many areas, but Russia, by contrast, has used military power to influence events in other countries, something we must not ignore or forget."

The rise of populism

Noting the convergence between Russian interests and the apparent rise of various populist or illiberal movements across Europe in recent years, Mikser said that the phenomenon's purpose is ''...to discredit a liberal democracy. To sow doubt among European citizens. Russia has not yet made decisive progress in this, but we have to be vigilant."

The Trump-Putin summit

With the imminent Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki, Die Welt asked whether Estonia had cause to be worried. Mikser responded that statements made in Trump's election campaign in 2016 are different from what has panned out in reality:

"This US president certainly has a more colourful approach than his predecessors, but the level of defence spending amongst the NATO member states has long been a topic. This was already an issue during Obama's presidency; it was also a topic during the Bush administration,'' said Mr. Mikser, referring to the 2% of GDP required contribution to NATO, a figure which Estonia has met.

Sven Mikser also stated that Russia's intervention in Ukraine in 2014 was cause for alarm for NATO, and its presence in the Central and Eastern European member states was consequently increased.

However, according to Mr. Mikser it is necessary to go further and strengthen, for example, defence of the Baltic Sea, the very sea under which Nordstream 2 is set to run.

For their part, the interview did not go unnoticed amongst the authorities of the Russian Federation.

Aleksei Pushkov, Chairman of the Foreign Committee of the Russian State Parliament (Duma) and no stranger to comment on Estonia affairs, opined that Estonia had no claim on anything and that nobody was interested in Estonian opinion, in a tweet directly concerning that very opinion.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsnordstream 2eu-us relationsus-russian relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10:23

Number of Eesti Energia Green Energy users triples in eighteen months

09:39

Bill on table aims to tackle major surge in third country immigration

02.07

Justice minister recommends Tallinn use anti-corruption ISO standard

02.07

Police scenario: Arrival of 3,000 migrants would cause state of emergency

02.07

Kaljulaid in Paris: Social contract between state, citizen needs new ideas

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

Free county bus lines introduced, change causes confusion

01.07

Recently introduced dental benefits proving to be popular

FEATURE
Jean-Claude Juncker and Jüri Ratas.

"It's the rules, stupid!": Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

The European Union is currently in the early stages of its negotiations about the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the 2021-2027 period. Though funding may be received through new priorities, co-financing rules are a source of worry for the Baltic states, and especially to Estonia.

BUSINESS
02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

May industrial production increases year on year

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

29.06

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

29.06

Tallinna Sadam signs agreement to build logistics complex in Muuga Harbour

29.06

Retail turnover increases in May

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
2019 Riigikogu Election
MORE FEATURES
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:27

Job vacancy creation not itself goal, says Estonian academic and politician

17:38

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be halted says foreign minister

16:49

British Army soldier stationed in Estonia dies

16:29

Enterprise Estonia: Stora Enso financial centre an economic boon

15:12

Port of Tallinn selling coal terminal plant for reported €3.8 million

14:08

Tartu landmark bridge to get new musical soundtrack, chosen via competition

13:04

25th annual Õllesummer festival starts tomorrow in Tallinn

12:15

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

11:17

Echo & the Bunnymen to headline Narva music and culture festival

10:23

Number of Eesti Energia Green Energy users triples in eighteen months

09:39

Bill on table aims to tackle major surge in third country immigration

02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

Justice minister recommends Tallinn use anti-corruption ISO standard

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Police scenario: Arrival of 3,000 migrants would cause state of emergency

02.07

Kaljulaid in Paris: Social contract between state, citizen needs new ideas

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

"It's the rules, stupid!": Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

02.07

May industrial production increases year on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: