Gallery: Prime Minister chats with Trump at NATO summit dinner

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas traveled to Brussels for the NATO summit yesterday, attending a dinner at which he was pictured conversing with Donald Trump and other NATO leaders.

Mr. Ratas, together with his wife Karin, arrived at the formal dinner at the Park Cinquantenaire's Art and History museum, and he was seen freely talking to the US President and his wife, Melania, as well as watching a helicopter display together with other leaders including British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE), Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL) and Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras are also in attendance at the summit.

The summit has so far been marked by Trump's criticisms of Germany, who he sees as being captive to Russian energy supply; indeed Mr. Trump tweeted last night that ''Pipeline dollars to Russia are not acceptable!''

The summit enters its second, and final, day today, Thursday.