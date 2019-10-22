ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
UK military equipment bound for Estonia traveling across Europe ({{commentsTotal}})

Heavy military equipment from the United Kingdom which will participate in the Tractable exercise is moving from Germany to Estonia.

The machinery arrived in Germany at Emden port city over the weekend and starts moving by rail and road through Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia to Estonia.

During the exercise, approximately 200 units of equipment and 800 soldiers will arrive in Estonia, replacing the UK contingent of the Allied Battle Group. The King's Hussars unit will be replaced by a Queen Hussars unit.

"The Tractable exercise gives us an opportunity to demonstrate the UK's ability to increase the level of security in the Baltic States through rapid and extensive deployment of units," said Major Titus Jordan of the UK Army.

"In the context of the exercise, Estonia's role is to provide host nation support, which means we need to allow allies to flow smoothly into the country and to designated areas," said Major Tambet Mäe, the Estonian leader of the exercise.

The units of the Estonian Defence Forces and the Defense League participating in the exercise will sharpen their skills in receiving and supporting incoming Allies. 

The Tractable exercise, which runs from the end of October to the beginning of November, will be conducted on Estonian soil for the first time. 

This exercise differs from conventional Allied rotation in the volume and complexity of the logistical operation. The exercise strengthens the capabilities of all participants - Allies, Defense Forces and Defense League units - to respond to crises.

Editor: Helen Wright

