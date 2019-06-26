NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

The alliance's annual Ramstein Alloy exercise is underway in the airspace of the three Baltic states, with allied air forces practising air policing and airspace control as well as the cooperation of allied and local units.

According to the Lithuanian defense ministry, some 20 aircraft are participating this year. Specific situations played through in the course of the exercise include refuelling while airborne, loss of contact, and search and rescue operations.

Participating are the air forces of the Baltic states, as well as those of Poland, Hungary, Spain, Finland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

