ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Exercise Dunlin in progress in the Gulf of Finland.
Exercise Dunlin in progress in the Gulf of Finland. Source: PPA
News

Estonian, Finnish and Russian border guard personnel are engaging in a joint sea-borne training exercise in the Gulf of Finland Thursday, Baltic News Service Reports.

The operation, called Exercise Dunlin, focuses on a fictional sea rescue scenario where two ships have collided, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

The ships, a fishing vessel and a recreational boat, theoretically came to grief close to Kotka lighthouse, in Finnish waters. This caused the recreational boat to sink rapidly, thus requiring a rapid response from rescuers, coordinated by the Finnish maritime rescue services in Helsinki and calling on the assistance of Finland's two neighboring states in the Baltic region.

Participants from the Estonian side include the Rescue and Coordination Center, a pollution control ship the General Kurvits, and a PPA helicopter. 

The General Kurvits, pictured here in 2012, one of the ships involved in Thursday's joint maritime rescue exercise. Source: Photo: ERR

"Maritime rescue and anti-pollution cooperation with neighboring states is vital to us," Kaupo Läänerand, head of the PPA's fleet, said.

"Exercises are held annually, but they nevertheless always provide new learning opportunities. Joint rehearsals are definitely important to ensure both that our cooperation runs smoothly in an emergency and that we understand how our neighbors organize their own search and rescue efforts," he continued.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppaestonian-russian relationsestonian-finnish relationsestonian sea rescue servicemaritime rescue servicesafety at sea


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:12

Government backs Kadri Simson as next European Commissioner

09:49

Marju Lauristin, over 20 other SDE members, endorse Sikkut as next leader

05.06

Finance ministry and LHV differ on e-residency money laundering risk

05.06

European commission includes gender pay gap, R&D as areas to improve

05.06

Meteorological service issues hot weather warning

05.06

Centre Party board supports Kadri Simson European Commission candidacy

05.06

Tallinn mayor still open to Laaga Road filming closure, on city terms

05.06

New trains not arriving for another 2 or 3 years, says Elron chief

Opinion
15:51

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high

15:08

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

14:29

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

12:47

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

12:02

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

Business
04.06

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

03.06

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

01.06

Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter

01.06

Aas to meet with Russian transport minister at St. Petersburg forum

31.05

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:47

Adam Rang: E-Residency helping Estonia combat criminality

16:27

Interior minister opposes Estonian-Abkhazian citizenship exception

15:51

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high

15:08

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

14:29

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

12:47

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

12:02

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

11:45

April tourism numbers rise on year with both foreign and domestic tourists

11:12

Government backs Kadri Simson as next European Commissioner

10:50

Urmas Viilma: Is a human life worth just 12 cents?

09:49

Marju Lauristin, over 20 other SDE members, endorse Sikkut as next leader

09:12

Centre Party urges fast intervention by state in Eesti Energia crisis

09:08

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in first quarter of 2019

05.06

Research: Unemployment benefits disincentive both to work and not work

05.06

Finance ministry and LHV differ on e-residency money laundering risk

05.06

European commission includes gender pay gap, R&D as areas to improve

05.06

Opinion: In moment of truth, state has no solutions for marginalized areas

05.06

Meteorological service issues hot weather warning

05.06

Island of Vilsandi gets its own literary app

05.06

Centre Party board supports Kadri Simson European Commission candidacy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: