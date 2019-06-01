Police exercise at Narva border checkpoint may slow crossings

Crossing the Estonian-Russian border in Narva may take slightly longer than usual next Tuesday as personnel of the East Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) rehearse asylum procedures at the border checkpoint.

Police officers of the PPA's East Prefecture will be rehearsing asylum procedures and police tactics at the Narva border checkpoint on Tuesday, which means that crossing the border may take a bit longer than usual in the morning, spokespeople for the PPA said.

According to Urmas Elmi, senior enforcement officer of the East Prefecture's Information Office, the goal of the exercise is to hone the process of these procedures and tactics.

"That means that more police officers than usual can be seen at the border checkpoint on June 4," he noted.

Elmi added that anyone planning on crossing the Estonian-Russian border in Narva on Tuesday morning should take possible delays into account.

-

