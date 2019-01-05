Russian tourist caught speeding in Narva gets 3 days shock incarceration

The Viru County Court has sentenced a Russian tourist who was caught driving through a residential area in Narva with more than 100 km/h, more than twice the allowed speed, with shock imprisonment, the Baltic News Service reports. The man is currently serving his sentence at the Narva detention house.

While on regular patrol in the late evening of 3 January, police officers in Narva stopped a car with a Russian license plate. The Infiniti had been driving through the city's Kerese Street with a speed of 104 km/h, the Police and Border Guard Board said.

The driver, a resident of Moscow Oblast in Russia, was sober at the time, and in court justified his actions saying that he needed to get to the border crossing point quickly. There were other adult passengers in the car, the BNS wrote.

"On his way to the border crossing point, the foreigner behaved in an extremely dangerous and irresponsible manner by driving twice as fast as allowed in the city centre of Narva," Dmitri Narolin of the Narva police station said.

"The vehicle, which was speeding on a snowy and slippery road in the dark, could have caused a traffic accident with severe consequences. A pedestrian would have had no chance of surviving in such a situation. Luckily, police officers caught the dangerous driver before something could happen," Mr Narolin added.

The Viru County Court ordered three days' shock imprisonment for the 31-year-old driver. The man is serving his sentence at the Narva detention house.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!