Holidays for police mean domestic violence, drink driving, crashes

While for many Christmas means time spent with family and friends, for police, the past few days have been busier than usual as they have responded to dozens upon dozens of car crashes and domestic violence calls per day across the country.

According to Marko Ild, a senior law enforcement officer of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), police on average received more domestic violence calls per day last year than they did this year. Over the past four days, police have received an average of 37 calls per day, down from 48 last year and 56 in 2016.

"Despite this drop, we are still facing the fact that violence occurred in 150 homes over the past four days off," Mr Ild said. "We are not so naive as to believe either that we know of all incidents of domestic violence. It is crucial that violence is spotted, it is intervened on, and it is always reported to the police."

Drink drivers significant concern on roads

Over the past four days, police have launched a total of 328 misdemeanour procedures, a majority of which involved traffic violations.

Law enforcement officers have caught 70 drink drivers as well as two drivers under the influence of narcotics. 15 serious crashes occurred over the holidays, four of which were caused by drink drivers. 26 people were injured, and one died.

"More serious crashes have been head-on collisions in which one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle," Mr Ild said. "Right now, as conditions change by the minute, drivers have to pay especially close attention," the police official said, calling on drivers to keep their driving speeds at safe levels and give their undivided attention to driving.

Police are out in greater numbers than usual over the holidays.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!