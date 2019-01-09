Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

Last year, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) received an average of 40 calls per day regarding domestic violence, fielding a total of 15,125 such calls all year.

The total number of calls for 2018 was down slightly from 15,257 in 2017, but still above the 2016 total of 14,979 calls, it appears from figures recently released by the PPA.

In 2015, the PPA received 15,716 calls related to domestic violence, while in 2014, they received 12,528.

According to the law enforcement agency, neighbours, acquaintances and colleagues are notifying the police of instances of domestic violence increasingly more often.

Last year, the police launched a pilot project in the Western Estonian city of Pärnu in the framework of which it was attempted to remove a potential offender from the home before the situation became critical. This year, the PPA is seeking to expand this model to cover the entire country.

