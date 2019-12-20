ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Police: Most dangerous traffic days ahead between holidays

A crash in Kohtla-Järve.
A crash in Kohtla-Järve.
The most dangerous traffic days ahead during the impending holidays will most likely be Friday, December 27 — the day after the three-day Christmas holiday — and New Year's Eve and Day, Hannes Kullamäe, head of traffic control at the Police and Border Guard Board's North Prefecture, said on Vikerraadio's morning program on Friday.

"People don't come down from the party atmosphere, and they end up entertaining all kinds of interesting ideas," Kullamäe said, explaining how crashes can end up occurring during the holiday period. "Alcohol plays a major role, as it puts bad ideas into people's heads."

2019 has not seen a single day go by without police catching at least one drunk driver.

"Let's hope this day still comes," he added.

The police official recommended that anyone who notices someone in their company that has consumed alcohol and wants to get behind the wheel should stop that person and, if necessary, call the police.

Law enforcement will be patrolling the roads in higher numbers than usual during the holidays.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

christmaspolice and border guard boardroad safety
No comments yet.
