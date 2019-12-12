Extra flights added to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes during upcoming holidays

Lithuanian carrier Transaviabaltika has announced additional departures for the Christmas and New Year holiday period on its Tallinn-Kuressaare and Tallinn-Kärdla routes.

Additional flights from Tallinn to Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, will depart at 1 p.m. and from Kuressaare to Tallinn at 1:55 p.m. on December 21, 23 and 27 and on January 1.

Another set of additional flights will depart from Tallinn to Kuressaare at 3 p.m. and from Kuressaare to Tallinn at 3:55 p.m. on December 29.

Extra flights from Tallinn to the Hiiumaa capital of Kärdla will depart at 3 p.m. and from Kärdla to Tallinn at 3:45 p.m. on December 20, 23 and 27 and on January 1.

The airline has canceled its January 1 departures from Tallinn to Kärdla at 7:15 a.m. and from Kärdla to Tallinn at 8 a.m., as well as from Tallinn to Kuressaare at 8:45 a.m. and from Kuressaare to Tallinn at 9:40 a.m.

