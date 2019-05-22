ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

Economy
ERR, ERR News
Aircraft operated by Transaviabaltika between Tallinn and the major Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.
Aircraft operated by Transaviabaltika between Tallinn and the major Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa. Source: Transaviabaltika
Lithuanian airline Transviabaltika is due to continue its route between Tallinn and the island of Saaremaa on June 1.

Transviabaltika had previously served the island, flying to Kuressaare airport at the island's capital, and the route was opened to tender at the end of 2018, ahead of the expiry of the company's previous contract.

The move is only temporary at present, however, aimed at stopping interruption of the service on June 1. The Public Procurement Complaints Board (VAKO) canceled the Road Administration's decision to award the contract again to Transviabaltika, which also won the contract to fly between Tallinn and Kärdla, the capital of Hiiumaa, Estonia's second-largest offshore island, on 8 April.

Under the new contract, 12 flights per week will take place on the route, using 19-seater planes, probably Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft as before.

Tickets are already available here, costing €25 per person, according to the Road Administration.

The Road Administration says it also hopes to bring larger aircraft to the Tallinn-Kuressaare-Tallinn route, which would better serve the local populace on Saaremaa, and others flying there, it says.

Transaviabaltika said that it is ready to serve Tallinn-Kuresaare-Tallinn route three times a day, if necessary, on Fridays and Sundays, to help alleviate the limited capacity.

The two-year contract can also be terminated on two months' notice, if the Road Administration finds a new carrier which it prefers, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

