ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. The current fight is over the Saaremaa route.
A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. The current fight is over the Saaremaa route. Source: (Eero Vabamägi/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

The 19-seater aircraft currently serving the air route connecting the Saaremaa capital of Kuressaare to Tallinn could soon be replaced by a 72-seater operated by Regional Jet, the winner of a recent public procurement. The latter's price tag, however, may end up leading to the organization of a new public procurement altogether.

Toomas Uibo, spokesperson for Regional Jet parent company Nordica, told ERR's radio news that the company is prepared to quickly begin operating the route with a bigger and newer plane.

The Road Administration, however, is in no rush to conclude a contract with the procurement winner.

"It's currently too early to say what will happen now,"  Road Administration Traffic Service Director Meelis Telliskivi told ERR. "We will review Regional Jet's tender again, and make our next decision accordingly."

According to Telliskivi, it cannot be ruled out that the Road Administration may organize a new public procurement in lieu of concluding a contract with Regional Jet.

"The argument is that the procurement included a state-imposed expected estimated cost — of €6,173," he explained, referring to the cost of one roundtrip.

Regional Jet is seeking an additional more than €2,300 per round-trip flight.

"We'll likely have a much better idea within a day or two," the Road Administration official added.

Disqualifications, winners, appeals

How did the island air link procurement reach this point?

Regional Jet sought €8,534 per roundtrip, while Lithuanian carrier and current operator Transaviabaltika offered to operate flights on the route for €6,023 per roundtrip. Based on price alone, Transaviabaltika was the clear winner.

The price, however, was not the deciding factor in determining the winner of the procurement. Nearly one third of the procurement results was based on the age of the aircraft to be used on the route, and it is here that Regional Jet with its seven-year-old aircraft left its competitor in the dust; Transaviabaltika's 26-year-old aircraft came up significantly short, and thus the procurement seemed to be decided.

"In accordance with the Public Procurement Act, there was a financial issue with Regional Jet that disqualified it from meeting the conditions [of the procurement], and based on this, a decision had to be made that it did not qualify," Telliskivi said.

According to the conditions of the public procurement, a tenderer's liabilities could not exceed the value of its assets, and by this metric, Regional Jet was facing a deficit of €2.4 million. With Regional Jet out of the running as a result, Transaviabaltika was declared winner of the procurement, however Regional Jet appealed the decision to the Public Procurement Review Committee.

The company stressed the fact that its parent company, Nordica, has sufficient assets — €27 million more assets than liabilities — and should Regional Jet encounter difficulties, Nordica would be able to step up. The Public Procurement Review Committee weighed these considerations before ultimately granting the win to Regional Jet.

The Road Administration initially turned to an administrative court regarding the matter, but has since come to terms with the decision.

"We ourselves have reviewed various European court decisions in the meantime, and we have reached the conclusion that such consolidation is possible," Telliskivi said.

Nyxair offering smaller plane

One airline to be left out of the Kuressaare route procurement entirely was Nyxair, as it can only offer a 33-seater aircraft, falling below the required 40-seat minimum set out in the state's conditions.

Nyxair CEO Jaanus Ojamets said that if the state really does end up announcing a new public procurement, it should reduce the minimum seat requirement this time.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

road administrationsaaremaaair travelregional jet


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:58

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

Estonian Lutheran church to get first female provost

23.05

Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

23.05

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

23.05

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

23.05

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

Opinion
14:47

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

13:40

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

12:43

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

11:57

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

10:53

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

Business
20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

20.05

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
15:54

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

15:26

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

14:47

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

13:40

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

12:43

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

11:57

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

10:53

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

09:48

Latest Digidoc incompatible with screen reader used by limited vision users

09:21

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

08:58

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

08:29

Poll: Reform, SDE to earn two Estonian seats each in European election

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

Estonian Lutheran church to get first female provost

23.05

Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

23.05

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

23.05

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

23.05

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

23.05

Court leaves Pavel Gammer in custody

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: