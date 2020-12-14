NyxAir to start flying Tallinn-Kuressaare route from December 21 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A Saab 2000 turobprop plane in NxyAir service.
A Saab 2000 turobprop plane in NxyAir service. Source: NyxAir
A 48-seat NyxAir aircraft will start flying on the Tallinn-Kuressaare route from Monday, December 21.

NyxAir CEO Jaanus Ojamets told ERR that ticket prices for the 40-minute flight will remain the same at €26 for a standard ticket and €34 for a flexible ticket. The tickets are already on sale and can be purchased from flynyx.com.

The NyxAir turboprop aircraft ATR 42-500 was built in 2005 and will fly back and forth twice a day on weekdays and once a day on weekends.

It took the Road Administration more than two years and several legal challenges to find a carrier for the route from the capital to the capital of Estonia's largest island. NyxAir takes over from Transaviabaltika.

Editor: Helen Wright

