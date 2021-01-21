NyxAir Tallinn-Kuressaare plane full on weekends

NyxAir that started operating passenger flights between Tallinn and Kuressaare late last year reports growing passenger figures and a full plane on weekends. Almost one third of seats were occupied on average during the last weeks of 2020.

CEO Jaanus Ojamets told ERR that while January figures are not in yet, average seat occupancy for December was 30.8 percent.

The company took over the air link on December 21 and has operated a total of 54 flights in the month since.

"Our passenger figures are growing steadily and the plane is often full on Fridays and Sundays. I remain optimistic in terms of flying with a full plane through the summer," Ojamets said.

He added that he was somewhat hesitant of the project's cost-effectiveness at first but has become more optimistic since.

NyxAir operates a 48-seater ATR-42-500 aircraft that replaced former operator Transaviabaltika's 19-seat plane. NyxAir catered to 15 passengers on an average flight in December.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!