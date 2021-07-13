Transport Agency vessel stands-in for out-of-service Ruhnu ferry

The ferry regularly servicing the small Estonian island of Ruhnu is out of commission again due to engine problems. Authorities have found a stop-gap solution via the use of one of their own boats.

The Runö, a catamaran-type vessel, has been taken out of service due to an engine issue, not for the first time in recent years.

Now the mayor of the island, permanent population around 60 – though numbers more than double in summertime – has drawn up a muster of those who need to travel to and from the mainland in the near future, with, the Transport Agency (Transpordiamet) says, the intention of maintaining links between the two.

Kihnu Veeteed AS, the company which operates the ferry, said Monday that disruptions may occur on its routes between Munalaiu harbor near Pärnu, on the mainland, and Roomassaare, on Saaremaa, all week, with the Ruhnu connection caught up too.

While the option of using a plane as a substitute was discussed, what was on offer did not meet passenger safety requirements, ERR reports, with the role going instead to the EVA-320, a Transport Agency vessel.

The EVA-320 can carry up to 10.

As of Monday afternoon, the EVA-320 was en route to Ruhnu with an ETA of 5 p.m., while Kihnu Veeteed is working on the Runö's engine problems with a view to getting her back in service.

