Pärnu entrepreneurs feeling out interest for charter flights

Pärnu Airport. Source: ERR
While constructions works at the air traffic and terminal areas of Pärnu Airport are ongoing, there is now hope that it will be possible to begin chartering flights from the airport next summer. Entrepreneurs in Pärnu are looking for ways to make that happen.

Flights to Ruhnu are set to take off from Estonia's summer capital Pärnu in October, but other routes still have to wait.

Andrus Aljas, current head of Estonia Spa Hotels but former manager of Estonian Air, is among the group of Pärnu entrepreneurs looking for deals with airlines.

"It is still too early to sign concrete deals with companies today. Air travel in the entire world, including Europe, is in a state where no carrier makes decisions yet on what they will do next spring. We are exploring the market at this moment and we are prepared," Aljas said.

"Once things are more specific, there are carriers who we can sit down with and speak to about flying to Pärnu," he added.

Aljas said interest for Pärnu among carriers has certainly not disappeared. He pointed to Estonian company NyxAir, who actively operates in neighboring countries with smaller planes. Of countries specifically, the entrepreneur aims at Finland and Sweden.

"It would be pretty good if we were able to cover those two regions first," Aljas noted.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

