Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

From May, Nyxair will fly twice a week out of the recently renovated Pärnu Airport.

"Entrepreneurs in Pärnu have expressed this desire and since we are already operating in Finland, we were able to provide them with a solution," Nyxair director Jaanus Ojamets told ERR.

Ojamets said an official contract has not been signed yet, but Nyxair is planning to fly between Pärnu and Helsinki starting in May. Flights would take place twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays, costing around €60 per ticket.

The Nyxair director said a route between Pärnu and Stockholm can also not be ruled out. "We are also interested in operating that route if there is an option to do so. But we have decided for now to start on the Helsinki direction. It is easier and cheaper," the flight company director noted.

Ojamets added that the flight company is set to open two new Swedish routes connecting the cities of Kristianstad and Trollhättan to the Stockholm Bromma Airport. "Those contracts have been signed and we will begin operating those routes from March," he said.

Renovated Pärnu Airport getting finishing touches

Tallinn Airport spokesperson Margot Holts told ERR on Tuesday that the passenger terminal reconstruction works at Pärnu Airport were completed in the end of 2021 and that the airport is currently receiving some finishing touches, such as stickers, signs and furnishing. "We hope to furnish all rooms during February," Holts said.

The airport representative said the Pärnu Airport reconstruction cost €18.5 million, but will allow the airport to expand further than its only current destination - Ruhnu.

"Flights to Ruhnu have taken place from October last year to provide people access to the mainland, even during the winter period. And then hobby and business flights, which have increased in number in all regional airports and Tallinn Airport during the coronavirus period. There has been much talk of charter flights in the summer and we hope to get the first flights taking off this summer," Holts said.

She added that Pärnu Airport will also get a new plane hangar, which will allow a plane maintenance service for Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 type planes to open up.

