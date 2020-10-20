Pärnu Airport passenger terminal procurement failed

Tallinn Airport rejected all the offers which were submitted for building Pärnu Airport's passenger terminal as the developers asked for a higher price than expected.

At Pärnu Airport, construction work is underway on the air traffic control area and the next phase is building a passenger terminal. But last week the board of Tallinn Airport reject all offers from the recent procurement.

Board member Einari Bambus, said: "The offers were priced higher than expected. Currently, we are in a situation where we need to weigh up the different alternatives on how to move forward."

Bambus did not rule out that the project will be rearranged. "We are looking for so-called cheaper solutions and more reasonable solutions."

Bambus said every change in the project means a new procurement and so now all the previously set deadlines will change.

Originally, the airport was supposed to be finished by spring 2021, but now the air traffic area construction will be pushed back until July or August. If everything goes well, the terminal will be ready by the end of the 2021.

