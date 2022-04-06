Ryanair launching Tallinn-Nuremberg route this Friday

Ryanair plane at Tallinn Airport.
Ryanair plane at Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is launching new direct flights from Tallinn to Nuremberg, with the first flight scheduled for this Friday.

Ryanair announced that it would be launching a route between Tallinn and Nuremberg, initially for the summer season, i.e. through October.

A spokesperson from Tallinn Airport told ERR that flights between the German city and the Estonian capital will start taking place twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. On both days, the plane will fly from Nuremberg to Tallinn and then back again.

The airport expressed hope that Ryanair will opt to extend the operation of the new route beyond October as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

