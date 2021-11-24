Travel to popular resorts and destinations recovered to pre-crisis levels

Tallinn Aiport.
Tallinn Aiport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
As flight companies are opening more and more destinations and travel conditions have gotten more flexible, Estonians have been more eager to travel to previously loved destinations and resorts.

Travel bureau TEZ Tour manager Svetlana Vertjanova said that since people were not able to travel for vacation over the previous two years, they now want to spend money on travel. Money withdrawn from the second pension pillar also plays a part in Estonia.

"We see that people are much more eager to book travel for summer and we see they do not fear the coronavirus. Actually, conditions have gotten much more flexible and we see activity restoring. People travel to Egypt, the Canary Islands, Tenerife currently and plan trips to Turkey, Crete, Greece, Bulgaria and Spain for the summer," Vertjanova said.

Therefore, people are back to buying trips to regular vacation destinations and resorts. But business trips have also recovered.

"August 30 was a date for us, when the number of bookings doubled. We are glad that both private and business travel have recovered. We see that the U.S. opened for business and everyone with partners there has started traveling," said Estravel director Anne Samlik.

Data from Tallinn Airport also supports the claims of travel recovering. A record 40 destinations have been opened from Tallinn for the winter season and flight capacities have doubled compared to November last year.

"We had a strong fall season, especially during the school break and we see more people traveling now than we expected. The average capacity is currently still under 60 percent, but since we know other airports are seeing capacities less than 50 percent, we can be pleased," said Tallinn Airport commercial director Eero Pärgmäe.

The airport director added that flight companies have opened more destinations and have significantly increased the number of flights to go along with cheap prices. "The goal to recover as fast as possible and bringing passengers on planes is a race against time," Pärgmäe noted.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

