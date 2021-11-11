Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Airport
In the coming winter, it will be possible to travel from Estonia to Tallinn Airport's all-time record 40 destinations.

A survey conducted by pollster Kantar Emor in October revealed that 39 percent of the Estonian population assess the risk of coronavirus infection when traveling as low. Tallinn Airport calls everyone to get vaccinated for the upcoming winter holiday season.

The Emor survey also showed Estonians have a great desire to go on holiday. Out of the respondents, 32 percent would fly to the Mediterranean as soon as possible, and one in every four respondents is eager to visit a friend or relative living abroad.

Tallinn Airport's winter schedule consists of 40 direct destinations, including Egypt and the Canaries and several European capital cities.

Commercial director Eero Pärgmäe said it is understandable that people are currently looking at travel with a wait-and-see attitude. At the same time, tickets have never been cheaper. "The winter flight season lasts until the end of March, so now is the best time to make plans for the new year and next spring. To make travel care-free and easier, I urge everyone to vaccinate themselves and travel responsibly," Pärgmäe said.

He added that passenger numbers have improved due to vaccinations. "Vaccinated people have understood that travelling does not involve greater risk of infection than, for example, going to a shopping centre, restaurant or theatre. One must behave everywhere in a responsible manner. Also in different European countries, showing a vaccine certificate is an everyday routine and so it is much easier for vaccinated people to enjoy travelling," the airport director said.

The full list of destinations is available on the airport's homepage.

In October, more than 184,655 passengers passed Tallinn Airport, being the highest monthly number of passengers served since the beginning of the corona pandemic, making 58 percent of the pre-crisis level. Average seat occupancy on regular flights was 68 percent. Tallinn Airport is moving towards its goal to serve 1.2 million passengers by the end of 2021.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

