Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

Estonia's 'Green' list of European countries, whose arrivals enjoy no restriction on movement, is down to three states, one of which is the Vatican, from Monday, November 8, the Ministry of Foreign affairs says.

Italy has moved down to the 'Yellow' list, while six countries – Cyprus, Germany, Noway, Poland, San Marino and Switzerland have now moved down to the 'Red' list, meaning unvaccinated arrivals from those countries must now quarantine for 10 days after entering Estonia.

No countries have moved upwards on Estonia's traffic-light system of travel restrictions, over the past week, and practically all countries (Romania is one exception) have reported rising 14-day rates.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

The revised lists, which cover the EU, the EEA and equivalent, including the U.K. and Switzerland, and the Schengen Area, as announced Friday, November 5, and in force from Monday, November 8, together with each country's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 as reported by the Estonian foreign ministry, are as follows.

Green list - No restriction on movement

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0*

Malta 36.73

Spain 44.31

*In practice, arrivals coming from the Vatican are likely to have had to pass through Italian territory anyway, meaning they would be subject to Italy's coronavirus travel status.

Yellow list - arrivals must present proof of vaccination or of recovery from the virus

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 195.6

Finland 132.28

France 111.84

Italy 75.89

Monaco 135.05

Portugal 106.09

Sweden 107.63

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list - non-vaccinated arrivals must quarantine 10 days and take two Covid tests

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Austria 659.48

Belgium 612.29

Bulgaria 883.5

Croatia 1,065.53

Cyprus 210.36

Czechia 522.16

Denmark 337.5

Germany 276.51

Greece 456.5

Hungary 391.43

Iceland 309.23

Ireland 639.95

Latvia 1,757.27

Liechtenstein 242.6

Lithuania 1,493.33

Luxembourg 337.96

Netherlands 484.84

Norway 210.62

Poland 234.55

Romania 970.69

San Marino 208.98

Slovakia 997.88

Slovenia 1,364.83

Switzerland 233.1

United Kingdom 936.14

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red-list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

On Saturday, November 6, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate stood at 1,798.98 per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 1,508.45 per 100,000 inhabitants a week earlier and one of the highest rates in Europe.

The current restrictions, valid until midnight Sunday, November 7, are here

