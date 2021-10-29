Estonia's travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 1

Estonia's 'Green' list of European countries, whose arrivals enjoy no restriction on movement, is unchanged for the week starting November 1, the Ministry of Foreign affairs says.

Five countries, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland and Liechtenstein, have moved down to the 'Red' list, with the strictest restrictions, while one country, Cyprus, has moved in the other direction, to the 'Yellow' list.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

The revised lists, which cover the EU, the EEA and equivalent, including the U.K. and Switzerland, and the Schengen Area, as announced Friday, October 29, and in force from Monday, November 1, together with each country's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 as reported by the Estonian foreign ministry, are as follows.

Green list - No restriction on movement

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0

Italy 59.27

Malta 37.77

Spain 39.04

Yellow list - arrivals must present proof of vaccination or of recovery from the virus

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 154.9

Cyprus 197.41

Finland 131.97

France 101.46

Germany 188.29

Monaco 135.05

Norway 133.21

Poland 138.51

Portugal 93.8

San Marino 113.2

Sweden 89.82

Switzerland 161.86

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

States with a Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Austria 442.45

Belgium 391.78

Bulgaria 688.08

Croatia 689.4

Czechia 291.11

Denmark 234.96

Greece 370.95

Hungary 215.53

Iceland 246.61

Ireland 548.48

Latvia 1,640.58

Liechtenstein 209.05

Lithuania 1,320.25

Luxembourg 290.21

Netherlands 335.69

Romania 1,060.5

Slovakia 656.41

Slovenia 905.16

United Kingdom 852.05

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red-list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

On Friday, October 29, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 1,508.45 per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the highest in Europe.

The current restrictions, valid until midnight Sunday, October 31, are here

