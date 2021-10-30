PPA initiates face-mask non-compliance procedures against seven in Tallinn

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in Tallinn has initiated misdemeanor proceedings against seven people who had refused to wear a mask when entering a store.

In one case, five people refused to wear a mask in-store on Paldsiki mnt., while the other incident concerned two people in Lasnamäe doing same.

While both incidents were resolved peaceably, the PPA says, the individuals were taken to the nearest PPA station and misdemeanor proceedings have been opened.

"Yesterday evening, October 29, five people planned to willfully enter a store on Paldiski mnt. without wearing a mask. The refused to put a mask on and would not agree to leave the store. The police took all five for further processing to a nearby station, where misdemeanor proceedings were initiated," the post read.

"On the same evening, the PPA were notified about a separate incident at a store in Lasnamäe, where two women refused either to put on a mask and leave the store. A PPA patrol arrived at the scene and took the women to the station, where misdemeanor proceedings were initiated against them as well," the post continued.

"The coronavirus crisis represents for the PPA a life-preserving mission, hence why we always react to similar events. We explain to the public once again the importance of wearing a mask, and we also commence misdemeanor proceedings," the post added.

Misdemeanor proceedings were initiated under the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act, which was amended earlier this year to give the PPA and also the Health Board greater powers in monitoring and enforcing compliance with covid restrictions; offenders can be fined up to €400.

